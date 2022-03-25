Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $130.94, but opened at $126.50. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $130.55, with a volume of 27,403 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

