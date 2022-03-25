Investors Buy Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

