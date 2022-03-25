Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,914 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,223% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

SJT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

