GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €49.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GFT Technologies stock opened at €42.30 ($46.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. GFT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €14.40 ($15.82) and a fifty-two week high of €47.50 ($52.20). The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 47.67.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

