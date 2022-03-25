SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €139.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.07 ($150.63).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR:SAP opened at €100.42 ($110.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.08. SAP has a 52 week low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($142.57). The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.