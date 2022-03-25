United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.69 ($46.91).

ETR UTDI opened at €31.29 ($34.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Internet has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1-year high of €37.67 ($41.40).

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.