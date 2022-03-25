United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.69 ($46.91).

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €31.29 ($34.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Internet has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1-year high of €37.67 ($41.40).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.