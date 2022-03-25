Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.14 ($60.60).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR:MOR opened at €26.11 ($28.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.73. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a fifty-two week high of €80.14 ($88.07).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.