Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.45 ($178.52).

ETR WCH opened at €152.40 ($167.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.23. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

