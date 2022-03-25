Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $287.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The company has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.