Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.
LLY stock opened at $287.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The company has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
