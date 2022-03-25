ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($43.10).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($33.80).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

