Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€3.80” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.83 ($4.21).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

