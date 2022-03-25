The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.44 ($18.07).

Engie stock opened at €11.81 ($12.98) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.73. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($16.66).

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.