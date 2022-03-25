The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.44 ($18.07).

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock opened at €11.81 ($12.98) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.73. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($16.66).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.