aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

LIFE stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,157,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $10,110,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

