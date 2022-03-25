Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.71. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$27.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$22.46 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

About Canfor (Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.