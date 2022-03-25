Head to Head Analysis: Core Molding Technologies (CMT) and The Competition

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Core Molding Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.52% 4.68% 2.55% Core Molding Technologies Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

47.6% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million $4.67 million 21.32 Core Molding Technologies Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.40

Core Molding Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies. Core Molding Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Core Molding Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies Competitors 115 660 782 38 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Molding Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 2.16, meaning that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies competitors beat Core Molding Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

