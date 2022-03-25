Analysts Offer Predictions for Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,144,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

