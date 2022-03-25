Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

