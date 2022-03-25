Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apyx Medical Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

APYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of APYX opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

