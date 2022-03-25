Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Crexendo in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

