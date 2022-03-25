Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mercer International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $949.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.12%.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.