CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider David Wilton Acquires 5,500 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) insider David Wilton purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,830 ($24.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,784.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,147.68. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.38. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

