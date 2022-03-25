Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

