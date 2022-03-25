22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Dawson James boosted their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

