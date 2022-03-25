Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Portillos alerts:

PTLO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillos will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.