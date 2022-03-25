Oddo Bhf Downgrades dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) to Underperform

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRRKF. Societe Generale cut shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

