Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd’s (NASDAQ:MHUA) Quiet Period Set To End on March 28th

Meihua International Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 28th. Meihua International Medical Technologies had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Meihua International Medical Technologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MHUA stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. is a manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries principally in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I such as eye drops bottle, medicine bottle anal bag etc., Class II and III disposable medical devices such as identification tape, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, masks, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps, puncture kits, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.