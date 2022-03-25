Warby Parker Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 28th (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker’s (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 28th. Warby Parker had issued 77,741,942 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $3,109,677,680 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

WRBY stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

