Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $106.83, but opened at $104.00. Leidos shares last traded at $106.99, with a volume of 1,617 shares.

Specifically, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

