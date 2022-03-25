PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 8.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.64. 22,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,114,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,258. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

