Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,264 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,768 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

