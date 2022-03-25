Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $710.00 to $605.00. The stock had previously closed at $466.45, but opened at $454.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adobe shares last traded at $439.00, with a volume of 3,905 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

