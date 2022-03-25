salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $210.34 and last traded at $210.89. 18,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,785,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.21.

Specifically, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

