Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

GWRE opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

