ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

