ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ING has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
