Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

