Y-mAbs Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,071% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,189 shares of company stock worth $3,973,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $12.99 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

