Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

