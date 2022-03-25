KeyCorp Comments on NorthWestern Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWestern in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.