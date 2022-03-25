Brokers Issue Forecasts for scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ezell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

