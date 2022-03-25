First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Critical Review

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regions Financial and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 6 8 0 2.47 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 38.17% 15.33% 1.62% First Bancorp 37.60% 15.32% 1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.25 $2.52 billion $2.48 9.23 First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.45 $36.27 million $3.30 9.15

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Regions Financial beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

