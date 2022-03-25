Dean K. Finch Sells 7,102 Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,192 ($28.86) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.74. Persimmon Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08). The firm has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Persimmon alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 125 ($1.65) dividend. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($46.47) to GBX 3,580 ($47.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,118.64 ($41.06).

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.