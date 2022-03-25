Bruce Ferguson Sells 9,615 Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($41,518.17).

On Friday, March 4th, Bruce Ferguson acquired 14,784 shares of Hunting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £32,376.96 ($42,623.70).

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTG. reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293 ($3.86).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

