Michael J. Norris Sells 24,358 Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.55), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($938,918.17).

CCC stock opened at GBX 2,932 ($38.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Computacenter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,232.80 ($29.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,098 ($40.78). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,712.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 3,160 ($41.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

