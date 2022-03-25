Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider David Thompson Acquires 7,000 Shares

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider David Thompson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,890 ($20,918.90).

FNTL stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.06. Fintel Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255.22 ($3.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

