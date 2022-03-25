Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to post $332.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 294.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

RHP opened at $88.98 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

