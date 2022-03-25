Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.47.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 108.50.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -95,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

