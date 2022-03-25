$38.98 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report $38.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $46.72 billion. General Motors posted sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $122.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from -$998.00 million to $162.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $165.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $175.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. American Trust bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

