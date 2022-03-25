Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wi-Lan Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wi-Lan in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

