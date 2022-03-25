Analysts Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 17.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,838 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.