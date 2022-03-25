Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

DVN opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

